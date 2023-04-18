Advertise
U.S. Customs and Border officers seize $2.1 million in cocaine

Packages containing 163 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.
Packages containing 163 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized cocaine that totaled over $2.1 million in street value at the Del Rio Port of Entry

The seizure occurred on the evening Apr. 12 at the Del Rio International Bridge, when officers assigned to cargo selected a tractor-trailer transporting a shipment of rocks into the United States, for a non-intrusive inspection, according to the press release.

Upon further examination, including canine, and non-intrusive inspection systems, officers discovered 63 packages containing a total of 163 pounds of cocaine hidden in the floor of the flatbed trailer.

“Our CBP officers have been doing outstanding work and are committed to preventing these dangerous drugs from entering our country,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “This interception is a fine example of the work they do to protect our communities.”

CBP seized the narcotics.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

