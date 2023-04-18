Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman started crying Tuesday during her guilty plea in a June 2020 drunken driving crash when the judge asked if the victim was a friend.

Sandra Nicole Mashek, 28, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in exchange from a recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office that she be placed on felony probation for 10 years and serve 90 days in the county jail as a condition of probation.

As 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly was reviewing Mashek’s file, she asked if Skyla Jean Cox, 25, who died in the incident, was a friend of Mashek’s. Mashek said, “yes,” and started to cry softly while standing with her attorney, Melanie Walker.

Kelly found Mashek guilty of the second-degree felony, but postponed sentencing until June 28 so the judge can review a background report from probation officers.

Walker deferred comment on the case until after Mashek is sentenced.

Waco police investigators said Mashek had a blood-alcohol level of 0.148 percent, well above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, when she wrecked her Kia Forte in the 1100 block of Dallas Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mashek lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb. That caused the vehicle to start flipping across a yard, where it came to rest on its side in the driveway of the home.

Cox was thrown from the vehicle and her body landed near the back porch steps of the residence there. She was pronounced dead at the scene about 3 a.m., police said.

Mashek admitted to officers that she drank at least a fifth of Crown Royal whiskey and several shots of Fireball whiskey with three friends over the course of five to six hours, according to an arrest affidavit.

Mashek remains free on bond.

