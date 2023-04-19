Advertise
7-Eleven’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ set for April 29

7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes invite customers to “BYOC” and enjoy a Slurpee drink for just...
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - 7‑Eleven, Inc. will host ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ on, April 29 at participating 7‑Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

Customers are encouraged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee drink for just $1.99.

“Crazy cups aren’t the only excitement that Bring Your Own Cup Day has to offer. The convenience retailers are also bringing customers a new, limited time only flavor – Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar – to accompany the classics like Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry. Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar is a sweet, zero sugar treat with an exotic blend of kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors,” said the company.

Here’s what customers need to know to participate in Bring Your Own Cup Day:

Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean. Give that astronaut helmet another wipe down!

  • Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display – this will ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser.
  • Confirm the cup is watertight AKA leak proof! No crying over spilled Slurpee drinks.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” said 7‑Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages, Ben Boulden. “From cowboy boot to fishbowl...the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

