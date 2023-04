KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Bowlers representing Chaparral, Early College, Harker Heights and Killen High teamed up together and won the all-district high school bowling tournament.

After competing against each other all season, the top eight bowlers from Killeen ISD became teammates.

This was the first group of boys from Killeen to win this event.

