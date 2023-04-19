Killeen City Council meets to discuss marijuana ordinance lawsuit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time ever, the Killeen City Council is formally discussing the lawsuit over decriminalizing low-levels of marijuana. The council held a workshop meeting Tuesday night to go over the next steps.

In November voters approved Proposition A, which decriminalized up to four ounces of marijuana in Killeen. Then in December the Killeen City Council voted to adopt the ordinance.

On Tuesday the council opted to go into a closed session to discuss the lawsuit with the city attorney. Once they reconvened, they voted to adjourn the workshop, so the public did not hear anything about it.

The lawsuit in question came last week from the state of Texas and Bell County. It claims that the city ordinance “blatantly” violated the state constitution and created a difficult dilemma for police officers.

The lawsuit demands that the city immediately stop enforcing the ordinance, remove the publication of the ordinance in print form and for the Killeen police chief to revoke his order to cease misdemeanor marijuana arrests.

Still, at the beginning of the meeting a handful of Proposition A opponents voiced their concerns.

”It is illegal and never should have occurred,” one advocate said.

Others like Anca Neagu told KWTX that the situation is tricky, because Killeen police officers are being asked to violate state law.

”I don’t like the fact that we’re in this situation,” Neagu said. “I bring up the fact that our police officers are the ones that are tasked with breaking the law.”

At the meeting, no one expressed support for Proposition A during public comments. But Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor, who pushed for its passing in November, said he hopes the city council will fight this lawsuit.

”The county attorney and district attorney they’re hellbent on pushing this, but in the end I think they’re going to lose,” Minor, who represents Precinct 4, said.

KWTX reached out to District Attorney Henry Garza and County Attorney James Nichols and did not hear back.

