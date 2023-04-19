Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen City Council meets to discuss marijuana ordinance lawsuit

The lawsuit from the state of Texas and Bell County claims that the city ordinance “blatantly”...
The lawsuit from the state of Texas and Bell County claims that the city ordinance “blatantly” violated the state constitution and created a difficult dilemma for police officers.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time ever, the Killeen City Council is formally discussing the lawsuit over decriminalizing low-levels of marijuana. The council held a workshop meeting Tuesday night to go over the next steps.

In November voters approved Proposition A, which decriminalized up to four ounces of marijuana in Killeen. Then in December the Killeen City Council voted to adopt the ordinance.

On Tuesday the council opted to go into a closed session to discuss the lawsuit with the city attorney. Once they reconvened, they voted to adjourn the workshop, so the public did not hear anything about it.

The lawsuit in question came last week from the state of Texas and Bell County. It claims that the city ordinance “blatantly” violated the state constitution and created a difficult dilemma for police officers.

The lawsuit demands that the city immediately stop enforcing the ordinance, remove the publication of the ordinance in print form and for the Killeen police chief to revoke his order to cease misdemeanor marijuana arrests.

Still, at the beginning of the meeting a handful of Proposition A opponents voiced their concerns.

”It is illegal and never should have occurred,” one advocate said.

Others like Anca Neagu told KWTX that the situation is tricky, because Killeen police officers are being asked to violate state law.

”I don’t like the fact that we’re in this situation,” Neagu said. “I bring up the fact that our police officers are the ones that are tasked with breaking the law.”

At the meeting, no one expressed support for Proposition A during public comments. But Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor, who pushed for its passing in November, said he hopes the city council will fight this lawsuit.

”The county attorney and district attorney they’re hellbent on pushing this, but in the end I think they’re going to lose,” Minor, who represents Precinct 4, said.

KWTX reached out to District Attorney Henry Garza and County Attorney James Nichols and did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, (right) and his twin, Matthew...
Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals

Latest News

The Breakdown: Tues., April 18, 2023 (Southwest tech issues, Texas gun legislation, Theft scams...
The Breakdown: Tues., April 18, 2023 (Southwest tech issues, Texas gun legislation, Theft scams on line and in person)
Cedric Marks. (Jail photo)
‘This is an evidence table, not a memorial’: Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks argues photos of victims are distracting jurors
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Pete Garcia was transferred to the McLennan County Jail on Monday after his arrest on two...
Mexia man named in child sex assault indictment arrested on 30-year-old allegations