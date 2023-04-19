Advertise
GRAPHIC: Suspicious cattle deaths, mutilations reported in Texas’ Brazos Valley

Madison County Sheriff's Office
Madison County Sheriff's Office(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death and mutilation of cattle along TX-OSR.

Ranchers reported a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow had been found lying on her side, deceased, and mutilated on their ranch.

“A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched,” the sheriff’s office said, “The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill.”

The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of struggle, and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area.

“Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff said that while investigating the longhorn-cross’ death, five other similar occurrences involving four adult cows and one yearling were reported along the area of OSR. This involves cases in different locations, pastures, and herds in Brazos and Robertson counties.

“The other cows were found in the same condition, lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jaw line and the tongue, once again, completely removed,” the sheriff said, “On two of the five cows, a circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia. This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow.”

Similar to the initial case, the sheriff said, there were no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass, no blood spill, and no noticeable tracks.

“No predators or birds would scavenge the remains for several weeks after death. The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown.”

Investigators in the Brazos Valley are aware of similar incidents reported across the United States, and are actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers.

Please notify the Madison County Sheriff’s Office if you or someone you know observes any similar occurrences.

Anyone with information on these cases please contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755.

