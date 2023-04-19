‘This is an evidence table, not a memorial’: Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks argues photos of victims are distracting jurors

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Cedric Marks, the capital murder suspect acting as his own attorney after he was indicted in the killings of his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, on Tuesday requested audio and video files he argued would debunk witness testimony that he was abusive and obsessive.

The victims’ bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma, days after they were reported missing in Central Texas. Marks was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

The second day of testimony began with Marks requesting three audio and three video files be submitted into evidence. Marks claimed that the recordings of Jenna Scott would debunk the narrative of witnesses, Debroah Harrison, Swearingin’s mother, and Karen Scott, Jenna’s mother, both of whom accused him of being abusive and obsessive. Marks explained that the audio files relate to an alleged chocking incident and the video explains why Jenna Scott’s 2018 request for a permanent, protective court order was denied.

Judge Steve Duskie, however, denied the evidence request three different times, explaining that it’s not admissible because of the format.

Karen Scott returned to the witness stand and was cross examined by Marks, who asked the woman if she was aware of any abuse before Marks released videos of Jenna to her school, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, in 2018. She explained she didn’t know about the abuse until after.

Marks kept asking Karen Scott questions while on the stand, and she couldn’t recall certain information, making it difficult to answer questions. She eventually said, “My life these past four years, I’ve been focused on healing. I don’t have time to write down dates and details of the relationship. It’s been hard for me and a blur.”

Karen Scott further said, “I’m doing the best I can to present what I can remember.” Scott also admitted to not knowing she would be testifying until last Friday.

The third witness on the stand was James Corey Cross, who told the jury he’s Swearingin’s longtime friend and former roommate. Cross said he was also friends with Jenna Scott through Swearingin, and knew about Jenna Scott’s concerns about Marks. As Marks was cross examining Cross, the witness stated he watched a video of Jenna Scott trying to smack a phone out of Marks’ hand after Marks pulled the woman out of a car and left her at a restaurant in the summer of 2018.

Prosecutors then went over the timeline Cross and a group of friends created of an activity log filled with Swearingin’s camera footage and texts from Swearingin and Jenna Scott.

The group discovered that a large, white blanket that lays on Swearingin’s couch was missing, and some security footage clips were deleted. They revealed they used Google tracking to locate Swearingin’s phone in Austin, along with his car.

During the trail, Marks requested for the victims’ pictures to be laid flat on the evidence table. He argued that even though the pictures are part of evidence, they were “distracting” to the jury sitting right across from them.

“This is an evidence table, not a memorial,” Marks argued. The victims’ family members got visibly upset.

Marks continued to cross examine Cross about the camera footage, from the Vivint security company, recorded from Swearingin’s front door. Around 7:47 p.m. you see a hand appear trying to cover the camera. Marks asked Cross if it was an African American’s hand. He also held his hand so he can compare it to the hand in the video, asking Cross if it was the same bone structure. Cross said since the video was at night, and black and white, it was hard to say.

State prosecutors also made a timeline from the day the victims went missing using Swearingin’s camera footage.

At 4:10p.m. you can see Swearingin leave his house.

The security notification showed that the back door opened and closed at 4:20 p.m.

At 4:27p.m. the garage door opened.

After that, Jenna Scott entered the house at 4:30 p.m.

Karen Scott explained Monday that she gave Jenna Scott a ride to the house and was waiting for her in the driveway. She said Jenna texted her saying that she was going to stay at the home because Swearingin was “crying” and “a mess.” However, she said Jenna was texting with multiple periods in between words, and said “lol” during a serious matter, which isn’t like Jenna.

Scott then walked up to the front door, left Jenna’s belongings, and left.

From 4:59 p.m. and throughout the night, the motion sensor at Swearingin’s home detected movement, but the camera recording option was shut off.

Around 7:47 p.m. you can see a hand trying to cover the camera. At around the same time, Jenna texted Karen Scott that she and Swearingin were leaving for Austin.

Between 8:30 p.m. and 8:43 p.m. someone got access to Swearingin’s security login and deleted clips from the security footage.

At this point, one of Marks’ family members got visibly upset, having to wipe her eyes.

According to Google tracking data presented to jurors, Swearingin’s phone and car were heading to Austin at about 8:48 p.m.

The cross examination got tense between Cross and Marks, with the defendant repeatedly asking the same questions and annoying the witness.

Judge Duskie had to tell Marks to stop asking the same questions to Cross a few different times.

Testimony in the trial continues Wednesday.

