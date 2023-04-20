Advertise
10 Things To Do: April 22-23

(KWTX)
(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas. Click the hyperlinks below for more information.

1. Waco Suspension Bridge Celebration

2. The Power of Her

3. 2023 Monarch Festival

4. Texas Gun Collectors Association Texas Ranger Bicentennial Celebration Gun Show 2023

5. “Scooby-Doo!™ Mansion Mayhem!”

6. Jurassic Empire

7. Porch & Planet Festival

8. Tap Tap Art Studios Earth Day Celebration

9. Baylor Bears Softball vs. Oklahoma Sooners Softball

10. TABA Parade of Homes- Weekend 2

