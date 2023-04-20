Central Texas nonprofit trains K9s to find missing people

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A nonprofit in Troy is bringing in cops and canines from across the country to help them train canines how to find missing people and bring closure to many families.

Team Texas K9s is a volunteer organization in Troy that works with law enforcement to find missing people, so they are hosting their biannual training for other volunteers and law enforcement to learn how to teach their canines to find human remains.

“We’re doing a water seminar and a land seminar, and we’re helping training dogs to look for missing people,” Team Texas K9s handler, Crystal Fields, said. “Some of the dogs have never been on water before. Some of them are advanced.”

The group strategically places donated body parts in the water and on land for dogs to train with.

“We have a foot that’s out in the water today,” Fields said. “That’s what we’re training off in open water. We have another foot over on shoreline. When you have surgeries, knee replacements, shoulder replacements, anything like that, you can donate that.”

Canines and their handlers hop on the boat while the dog waits to pick up an odor of human remains. Each dog is trained different ways of communicating. When a dog starts smelling the odor, he or she may make eye contact with the handler and then lay down.

The group said they have to train with human body parts in order for dogs to accurately find a missing person.

“Our dogs are proofed off animals,” she said. “They’re proofed off of anything. They know that they’re only looking for human remains.”

Team Texas K9s have brought closure to 12 families in Central Texas, including the family of Brian Nesbit, a Gatesville man whose remains were found in Coryell County; Scott Weinhold and Kelton Sphaler, two Fort Hood soldiers who were found in Lake Belton and Vanessa Guillén, a Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found buried near the Leon River.

Fields said it’s a challenging process and even more emotional service, but their goal is to teach more people training tactics for their dogs to be able to bring these missing people home to their loved ones.

”When your loved one goes missing, you have no idea who to call,” she said. “You’re lost. You’re just as lost as your child is. That’s the whole thing is knowing that the dogs are going to bring these families home. They’re loved ones that are missing, nobody else is looking for them. So it makes a big difference.”

The dogs’ training allows them to be able to expedite the recovery process by about to two to three days. She said their service makes the difference between an open and closed casket funeral service.

They are a nonprofit organization, so a family looking for a missing person can request their services via law enforcement.

