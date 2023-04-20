Classroom Champions: Connally’s Amaya Broils

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Connally’s Amaya Broils.

If you need someone to depend on, then you can give Connally’s Amaya Broils a call. The senior has high expectations for herself, which comes from the desire to always improve in everything she does.

“I put myself at these very high standards, and once I meet one standard I have to boost the score again,” said Broils. “So I just keep boosting my score, keep knocking off goals, and I’m just gonna keep.”

Broils is the co-captain of Connally’s Blue Angels dance team and also runs varsity track. She carries a 4.95 GPA and is currently ranked ninth in her class.

Congratulations to Amaya Broils on being named this week’s Classroom Champion!

