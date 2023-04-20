Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Classroom Champions: Connally’s Amaya Broils

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Connally’s Amaya Broils.

If you need someone to depend on, then you can give Connally’s Amaya Broils a call. The senior has high expectations for herself, which comes from the desire to always improve in everything she does.

“I put myself at these very high standards, and once I meet one standard I have to boost the score again,” said Broils. “So I just keep boosting my score, keep knocking off goals, and I’m just gonna keep.”

Broils is the co-captain of Connally’s Blue Angels dance team and also runs varsity track. She carries a 4.95 GPA and is currently ranked ninth in her class.

Congratulations to Amaya Broils on being named this week’s Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, (right) and his twin, Matthew...
Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man

Latest News

Bowling team
Central Texas bowling team wins state-wide event
Central Texas bowling team wins state-wide event
Adam Flagler
Baylor’s Flagler declares for NBA draft
Texas holds on to take game three of the three-game set in Waco this weekend.
Baylor Baseball Comes up Short in Series Finale to No. 19 Texas, 7-6