Elderly patient assaulted at Waco long-term care facility dies

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tina Foster, 70, a patient at a Waco long-term care facility assaulted when she entered another patient’s room on March 16, has died, and the case has been transferred to the district attorney’s office for further review.

Waco police officers responded at 5:45 p.m. to the facility in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on March 16 and learned Foster was assaulted during a disturbance involving another patient. The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, the police department’s special crimes unit was contacted by a justice of the peace who pronounced Foster dead at the hospital.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma and the manner of death, a homicide, police said.

The district attorney’s office will review the case, and could, potentially, present it to a grand jury.

Police said the investigation “continues into the mental capacity of the suspect.”

The suspect’s name was not provided.

