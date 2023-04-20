Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Illinois man in custody after high-speed chase on I-35 ends in Waco

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bharti Gurnaney, 50, of Elgin, Illinois, was booked into McLennan County Jail for felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle after a high-speed chase that began in Williamson County and ended in Waco.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers attempted to pull over the driver of a Toyota Sienna for passing in a no-passing zone on Ronald Regan Boulevard in Williamson County.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and evaded arrest, and the ensuing chase reached speeds up to 88 mph on IH-35, DPS said.

The driver, later identified as Gurnaney, eventually came to a stop and was taken into custody without incident on northbound IH 35 near mile marker 333 in Waco.

DPS would like to remind motorists that evading arrest can lead to a felony charge.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, (right) and his twin, Matthew...
Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

Two women from Waco who led a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper on a pursuit in...
Waco women accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants in South Texas
KWTX@4: Cancer survivor shares how her journey inspired her to help others - 4.20.23
KWTX@4: Cancer survivor shares how her journey inspired her to help others - 4.20.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Tech company layoffs, National Look Alike Day, and more - 4.20.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Tech company layoffs, National Look Alike Day, and more - 4.20.23
Scott Riggleman pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals
Waco man who killed estranged wife’s dogs pleads guilty, asks judge to place him on deferred probation