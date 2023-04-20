Advertise
Illinois woman in custody after high-speed chase on I-35 ends in Waco

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bharti Gurnaney, 50, of Elgin, Illinois, was booked into McLennan County Jail for felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle after a high-speed chase that began in Williamson County and ended in Waco.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers attempted to pull over the driver of a Toyota Sienna for passing in a no-passing zone on Ronald Regan Boulevard in Williamson County.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and evaded arrest, and the ensuing chase reached speeds up to 88 mph on IH-35, DPS said.

The driver, later identified as Gurnaney, eventually came to a stop and was taken into custody without incident on northbound IH 35 near mile marker 333 in Waco.

DPS would like to remind motorists that evading arrest can lead to a felony charge.

