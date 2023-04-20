Advertise
No indictment after elderly patient assaulted at Waco long-term care facility dies

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury met on June 8, 2023, and decided not to indict a person of interest after an elderly patient at a Waco long-term care facility died soon after she was assaulted.

Tina Foster, 70, identified by Waco police as the patient, was assaulted when she entered another patient’s room on March 16.

The case had been transferred to the district attorney’s office for further review.

Waco police officers responded at 5:45 p.m. to the facility in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on March 16 and learned Foster was assaulted during a disturbance involving another patient. The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, the police department’s special crimes unit was contacted by a justice of the peace who pronounced Foster dead at the hospital.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma and the manner of death, a homicide, police said.

The name of the person of interest was not provided.

