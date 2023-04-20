One dead, one injured as Waco police search for murder suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco P.D. have announced a search for the suspect involved in the murder of a man Wednesday night, April 19th.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting near the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue, close to 11 p.m. last night. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Though officers immediately began life saving measures on the victims, the man later died of his injuries. The woman is in stable condition this morning, April 20th.

This is the city’s 5th murder of the year.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident, and that there is no danger to the public.

If you have any information about this shooting, give the Waco Police Department a call at 254-750-7500, or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

