Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

One dead, one injured as Waco police search for murder suspect

This is the city’s 5th murder of the year.
1 killed, 1 injured in Waco.
1 killed, 1 injured in Waco.(MGN)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco P.D. have announced a search for the suspect involved in the murder of a man Wednesday night, April 19th.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting near the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue, close to 11 p.m. last night. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Though officers immediately began life saving measures on the victims, the man later died of his injuries. The woman is in stable condition this morning, April 20th.

This is the city’s 5th murder of the year.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident, and that there is no danger to the public.

If you have any information about this shooting, give the Waco Police Department a call at 254-750-7500, or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, (right) and his twin, Matthew...
Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

Branch Davidian survivors and scholars discuss how it all could’ve been prevented.
Branch Davidian survivors and scholars discuss how it all could’ve been prevented
Wednesday, April 19, 2023, marked day three of the Cedric Marks trial in Belton, where the...
‘This was my life’: Witness makes teary testimony as Cedric Marks trial continues
The Breakdown: Wed., April 19, 2023 (30 years since Branch Davidian siege, shot over innocent...
The Breakdown: Wed., April 19, 2023 (30 years since Branch Davidian siege, shot for innocent mistakes, SCOTUS abortion pill action)
Wednesday, April 19, 2023, marked day three of the Cedric Marks trial in Belton, where the...
Cedric Marks trial day 3