Severe storms and some flooding are on the way with today’s storms

Today is a day to stay weather aware! Widely scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening and the entire area is under the threat of severe weather. Today’s severe storms may produce up to golf-ball size hail, 60-65 MPH wind gusts, and potentially a stray tornado, but the moisture rich atmosphere these storms will form in could also lead to instances of flash flooding especially near and east of I-35.The greatest storm chances arrive after 4 PM, but cities and towns east of I-35 and especially in the Brazos Valley could be contending with a few scattered strong storms early in the afternoon. The widely scattered to numerous storms get going around or shortly after 4 PM and storms will gradually push east across the area. While all storms may contain severe weather, it’ll be isolated storms that don’t cluster up that’ll contain the largest hail and the best tornado potential. Storms push across the area and rain chances remain high through around 9 PM, but we’ll likely see a drop in rain chances during the overnight hours. Yes, storms possible through around 2 AM, but forecast model data is showing the afternoon rain zaps the energy out of the atmosphere to keep overnight storm chances limited.

Today’s front brings us storms, but it actually won’t move through the area until tomorrow morning. Since the front is stalling, it’ll likely lose some of it’s colder air and that means we’ll be a bit warmer behind the front. A few morning scattered showers are possible tomorrow with rain chances near 30%, but the front likely clears the area around lunch time and rain will end after that. We’ll see the return of sunshine tomorrow afternoon as highs only climb into the mid-70s. Yeah, it’ll be cooler, but sunny skies and low humidity will make for beautiful weather Friday afternoon. Saturday should be mostly sunny too, but a late-day low chance for rain is possible west of I-35 with highs warming into the mid-70s. A developing storm system Sunday in Northwest Texas will roll through our area Sunday bringing us clouds, a 40% chance of rain, and will cap highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Another chance for storms arrives Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as another cold front moves through the area. While some heavier rain is possible next week, severe storm chances remain low Monday and Wednesday, but Tuesday could be another stormy day since we’re already under a level 2 severe weather risk.

