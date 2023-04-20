Severe storms tonight - large hail and flooding are the main concerns

Large hail & heavy rain possible through Thursday evening/early Friday morning. Large hail, heavy rain/flooding, strong winds, lightning, and a low-end potential for a tornado are all weather hazards we have to prepare for this afternoon and evening as a cold front starts to approach from the north. The atmosphere has been pumping in the fuel for storms across our area for most of the week - the heat and humidity combo we’ve had over the past few days means that Central Texas is under the gun for storms that could be severe as a drier, cooler front comes down from the north.

Today’s front won’t actually move through the area until Friday, but rather, keeps a chance for thunderstorms around through the night. These storms could be slow movers which means that heavy rain could easily lead to a flooding concern as the evening progresses. The general motion of the storms will be to slide off to the east and southeast. Not everyone will see severe storms tonight but there will be one or two spots that will gather up a healthy amount of the energy - and that’s where we will see the largest hail and even best tornado potential. Most of the activity should be done by about 10 PM but storms could linger until about 2AM. A few scattered showers are possible tomorrow morning, but the front likely clears the area around lunch time and rain will end after that. We’ll see the return of sunshine for Friday afternoon with highs into the mid 70s. Friday afternoon looks fantastic!

Some new developments for the weekend - we have some rain chances back in the forecast. Saturday should be mostly dry but there is a late-day low rain chance for areas west of I-35. There could be a few storms on Saturday afternoon, but those details are hazy at this time and something we will be fine-tuning before we get into the weekend. Most are dry Saturday though, with highs in the low 70s. A developing storm system Sunday will bring us cooler and cloudy conditions with highs in the 60s and scattered on/off rain throughout the day. More wet weather could be in store for us next week too with an active weather set up and another cold front by mid week.

