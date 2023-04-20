Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Severe storms tonight - large hail and flooding are the main concerns

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Large hail & heavy rain possible through Thursday evening/early Friday morning. Large hail, heavy rain/flooding, strong winds, lightning, and a low-end potential for a tornado are all weather hazards we have to prepare for this afternoon and evening as a cold front starts to approach from the north. The atmosphere has been pumping in the fuel for storms across our area for most of the week - the heat and humidity combo we’ve had over the past few days means that Central Texas is under the gun for storms that could be severe as a drier, cooler front comes down from the north.

Today’s front won’t actually move through the area until Friday, but rather, keeps a chance for thunderstorms around through the night. These storms could be slow movers which means that heavy rain could easily lead to a flooding concern as the evening progresses. The general motion of the storms will be to slide off to the east and southeast. Not everyone will see severe storms tonight but there will be one or two spots that will gather up a healthy amount of the energy - and that’s where we will see the largest hail and even best tornado potential. Most of the activity should be done by about 10 PM but storms could linger until about 2AM. A few scattered showers are possible tomorrow morning, but the front likely clears the area around lunch time and rain will end after that. We’ll see the return of sunshine for Friday afternoon with highs into the mid 70s. Friday afternoon looks fantastic!

Some new developments for the weekend - we have some rain chances back in the forecast. Saturday should be mostly dry but there is a late-day low rain chance for areas west of I-35. There could be a few storms on Saturday afternoon, but those details are hazy at this time and something we will be fine-tuning before we get into the weekend. Most are dry Saturday though, with highs in the low 70s. A developing storm system Sunday will bring us cooler and cloudy conditions with highs in the 60s and scattered on/off rain throughout the day. More wet weather could be in store for us next week too with an active weather set up and another cold front by mid week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, (right) and his twin, Matthew...
Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Midday Skycam Waco Clark Roofing
Severe storms and some flooding are on the way with today’s storms
FastCast
Severe storms and some flooding are on the way with today’s storms
fastcast CLARK clouds cloudy overcast UMHB trees gray
Severe storms expected Thursday; large hail possible
fastcast bridge sunny skies clark roofing
Severe storms expected Thursday