‘This was my life’: Witness makes teary testimony as Cedric Marks trial continues

By Chantel Ropp
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday, April 19, 2023, marked day three of the Cedric Marks trial in Belton, where the prosecution asked four new witnesses to take the stand.

Cedric Marks is acting as his own attorney after he was indicted for capital murder of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32.

The victims’ bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma, days after they were reported missing in Central Texas. Marks was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

The third day of testimony began with a new witness, Russell Kurtz, who describes himself as a former friend and pastoral mentor to Swearingin.

“He was idealistic, and just a really good man,” Kurtz said of Swearingin, who he’d met through church.

Through his testimony, it’s revealed that Kurtz was an instrumental part of the initial investigation in finding Swearingin and Scott.

Kurtz helped compile data from Swearingin’s laptop, as well as GPS data points from his phone, and found that security footage was deleted between 4:30 and 10:30 P.M. on the day they disappeared, January 3, 2019.

All of that data was put onto a physical timeline by Kurtz, and used as a piece of evidence.

The second witness who testified Wednesday was Richard “Richie” Davis, a good friend of Swearingin’s who says he and Michael “spoke almost everyday.”

Davis says he shared a mutual love of music with his friend, both performing in a band called A Bid Farewell.

Also a key figure in the initial investigation, the biggest takeaway from Davis’ testimony was that he was able to access neighbors’ security footage from a home that sat catty-corner to Swearingin’s home the day he and Scott disappeared.

In that footage, Davis says he found a white car that appeared “suspicious,” given that neighbors say they hadn’t seen it in the neighborhood before that, and the footage shows it driving by slowly, multiple times.

Third to the stand was a former neighbor of Swearingin’s, Kayla Fairbairn, who provided additional footage from her own security system to Temple PD.

The fourth and final witness was Rachel Foster, who was Swearingin’s girlfriend at the time of his disappearance and death.

Foster attested to not being the person on the doorbell security footage around 7 P.M., which also coincided with when other footage appeared to be deleted.

“This was my life,” Foster said through tears, replying to the prosecution’s question of how this whole experience impacted her life at the time.

Throughout the four testimonies, Marks cross-examined each witness.

He questioned the legitimacy and accuracy of the GPS data gathered by Kurtz, while also trying to disapprove any identity recognition from the suspicious white vehicle Davis had mentioned in his testimony.

Testimony in the trial continues Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

