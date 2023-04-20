Waco man who killed estranged wife’s dogs pleads guilty, asks judge to place him on deferred probation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who killed his estranged wife’s two dogs, and laid their bodies in her workplace parking space asked a judge to place him on deferred probation Thursday.

Scott Riggleman, 63, pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals in exchange for a sentencing recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office that Riggleman be placed on deferred probation for 10 years and have no further contact with his wife.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted his guilty pleas and will sentence Riggleman on June 15 after reviewing a presentence report compiled by probation officers.

Riggleman, who faced up to 10 years in prison on the third-degree felonies, also was charged with stalking, a felony, and terroristic threat, a misdemeanor, in the incident. Prosecutors did not to pursue the stalking charge and the misdemeanor count remains pending.

Riggleman’s attorney, Sandy Gately, deferred comment on the case until after Riggleman is sentenced.

According to arrest records, Riggleman was admitted to a medical facility under emergency detention order in September after police said he threatened to kill his wife and himself.

He was arrested in December after his estranged wife reported Dec. 5 that she found the dead bodies of her black Labrador, Smoky, and her white pit bull mix, Frankie, in her parking spot at her job at a church in the 9300 block of Panther Way.

Officers also spoke with a witness, who reported she and her husband had discovered the dogs while taking her daughter to school. They noted that both dogs had been stabbed and shot several times in the chest, neck and flank before their bodies were laid out in a display manner in her parking space, an arrest affidavit states.

Riggleman’s estranged wife reported that on the previous day, she found a handwritten note on her car outside the church in which Riggleman said she needed to meet with him. The note also said he “was going to lose his beloved pets now, too,” a reference to their separation in September, his estranged wife told officers.

Riggleman threatened to come to her workplace and kill her, her co-workers and then himself, the affidavit alleges. She also reported that she and a relative saw Riggleman parked across from the church as they left work one evening in November. On another occasion, she reported, Riggleman followed her from work and she had to drive “erratically” to get away from him.

“The victim advised that she is in fear for her life and made statements that suggest that she has altered her home and work life out of fear that the accused will hurt or kill her,” an affidavit states. “She also believed that the dogs were left at her workplace in a manner intended to alarm her and suggest that she would also be killed by the accused.”

Riggleman remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $40,000.

