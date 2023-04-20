Waco women accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants in South Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women from Waco who led a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper on a pursuit in Kinney County are accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants into the country.

Both were arrested for allegedly smuggling six undocumented immigrants, DPS said.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found a stolen 9mm handgun, marijuana, and meth.

DPS released photos of the women, but did not identify them. Both face criminal charges for smuggling, drug possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The undocumented immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol, DPS said.

