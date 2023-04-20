Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco women accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants in South Texas

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women from Waco who led a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper on a pursuit in Kinney County are accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants into the country.

Both were arrested for allegedly smuggling six undocumented immigrants, DPS said.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found a stolen 9mm handgun, marijuana, and meth.

DPS released photos of the women, but did not identify them. Both face criminal charges for smuggling, drug possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The undocumented immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol, DPS said.

Two women from Waco who led a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper on a pursuit in...
Two women from Waco who led a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper on a pursuit in Kinney County are accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants into the country.(DPS)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, (right) and his twin, Matthew...
Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

KWTX@4: Cancer survivor shares how her journey inspired her to help others - 4.20.23
KWTX@4: Cancer survivor shares how her journey inspired her to help others - 4.20.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Tech company layoffs, National Look Alike Day, and more - 4.20.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Tech company layoffs, National Look Alike Day, and more - 4.20.23
High speed chase ends on I-35 in Waco, Texas
Illinois man in custody after high-speed chase on I-35 ends in Waco
Scott Riggleman pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals
Waco man who killed estranged wife’s dogs pleads guilty, asks judge to place him on deferred probation