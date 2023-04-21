Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

12-year-old girl dies following drive-by shooting in Connecticut

A 12-year-old girl died as a result of a shooting that left three other people hurt in Hartford.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 12-year-old girl died as a result of a shooting that left three other people hurt in Hartford.

Hartford police identified the victim as Secret Pierce of Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin planned to address the community at 11 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said the shooting happened in Hartford on Huntington Street just after 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Secret was found on scene, in a car, shot in the head and abdomen, and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died at 7 a.m. on Friday.

“She was in a parked vehicle. There were three other males on the sidewalk that were hit, and she had nothing to do with it,” Hartford police said. “Very tragic, very unfortunate. sickening.”

An 18-year-old man was found on the scene on the sidewalk. He, too, suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said two other victims walked into an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted; although the 12-year-old was not an intended target.

They said they have surveillance video of the shooting where a car was seen speeding down Huntington Street with someone firing shots from inside it.

They continue to break down the video to see how many shooters there were and to identify the specific vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Kennedi Elise Green
Police identify suspect in shooting near Temple College

Latest News

KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/21/23
Good News Friday: March 24, 2023
A health program is handing out free, sterile supplies, such as needles and crackpipes, to...
Health program provides free needles, pipes in California
A health program is handing out free, sterile supplies, such as needles and crackpipes, to...
Health programs provides free needles, pipes in California
This handout photo released by telegram channel of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city