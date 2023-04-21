Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Austin man accused of murdering father inside their home

Jesse Anthony Rivera was arrested and charged with murder.
Jesse Anthony Rivera was arrested and charged with murder.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tendai Gee
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating a murder case involving a man accused of killing his own father inside their home.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 10900 block of Mickelson Drive.

Police arrived on the scene, where they found Jesse Anthony Rivera coming out of the home and surrendering without incident.

When police entered the house, his father, Jesse Rivera Sr., was found suffering from several stab wounds and blunt-force trauma to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers spoke with Jesse Anthony Rivera, and a witnesses at the scene. Investigators believe Jesse Anthony Rivera struck his father with a blunt object, then stabbed him, which caused his death.

Jesse Anthony Rivera was arrested and charged with murder.

This case is still being investigated and would be Austin’s 22nd homicide of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Kennedi Elise Green
Police identify suspect in shooting near Temple College

Latest News

Suspension Bridge changes before and after renovations
City of Waco discusses detailed changes of the Suspension Bridge ahead of its reopening
The shooting occurred in Houston at 4288 South Kirkwood Road at about 11:10 p.m. on April 2.
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Houston police looking for suspect in strip center shooting
The shooting occurred in Houston at 4288 South Kirkwood Road at about 11:10 p.m. on April 2.
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Houston police looking for shooting suspect
Jillian's Friday Fastcast