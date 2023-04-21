Austin man accused of murdering father inside their home

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating a murder case involving a man accused of killing his own father inside their home.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 10900 block of Mickelson Drive.

Police arrived on the scene, where they found Jesse Anthony Rivera coming out of the home and surrendering without incident.

When police entered the house, his father, Jesse Rivera Sr., was found suffering from several stab wounds and blunt-force trauma to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers spoke with Jesse Anthony Rivera, and a witnesses at the scene. Investigators believe Jesse Anthony Rivera struck his father with a blunt object, then stabbed him, which caused his death.

Jesse Anthony Rivera was arrested and charged with murder.

This case is still being investigated and would be Austin’s 22nd homicide of 2023.

