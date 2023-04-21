Advertise
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Houston police looking for suspect in strip center shooting

The shooting occurred in Houston at 4288 South Kirkwood Road at about 11:10 p.m. on April 2.
By Tendai Gee
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Houston, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston police department is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for a shooting at a strip center parking lot.

The shooting occurred at 4288 South Kirkwood Road at about 11:10 p.m. on April 2.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing light-colored jeans with a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt. The suspect was described only as a Hispanic man.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned the victim had been shot and transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. An investigation revealed the victim and suspect pointed guns at each other, and exchanged gunfire.

The victim, 34, is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

