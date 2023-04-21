Cedric Marks Trial: New details unveiled about threats allegedly made by capital murder suspect against one of the victims

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony in the capital murder of Cedric Marks resumed with the girlfriend of one of the victims taking the stand to read text messages she sent one of the victims at the time of their disappearance.

Marks, who is representing himself, is accused of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Swearingin’s girlfriend, Rachel Foster, returned to the stand Thursday morning to read worrisome text messages she sent to Swearingin the night he went missing. Foster explained she had suspicion that the few messages she received on January 9, 2019 were not from Swearingin.

She asked if he was with a girl. Then, she received a text from Swearining’s phone saying, “No…well I’m with my friend Jenna, but she isn’t a ‘girl.’”

Foster said she wasn’t sure who texted the message because he would usually say Jenna instead of, “My friend Jenna.”

She then read texts she sent to him saying that Swearingin’s family and friends were worried about him, pleading for him to reach out.

Soon after, tears started running down her face to the point where she needed a break from the stand.

Once Foster returned, she read texts she received from Swearingin from March of 2018.

Swearingin explained that he had to change his privacy settings on Facebook because Marks allegedly threatened to cut his head off because he believed that Swearingin and Scott were more than friends.

It was reported that authorities found Swearingin’s car in Austin in January of 2019.

Three owners of establishments on East 12th Street testified in court.

The people were owner of The Full Circle Bar, Eric Whitman, former owner of Lax Cruxes, Veronica Ortuna and former owner of King Bee, William Hanky.

Each testified explaining that they cooperated with authorities and gave surveillance footage between January 3rd and 4th of 2019.

They were in court to authenticate the footage and explained how their security cameras work.

The videos weren’t played in court Thursday because Marks said he wasn’t able to view some of the copies beforehand.

Former Temple resident, Russell Rhodes, said he lived in the same neighborhood as Swearingin in 2019.

He said he installed his own security cameras and provided footage to authorities.

Rhodes said on the footage you can a suspicious white, SUV drive on Swearingin’s street eight or nine times in a short time frame.

The man said he doesn’t remember seeing the vehicle in the neighborhood before.

He added there was there was a suspicious black Dodge pickup truck driving around that he didn’t remember seeing before either.

The next witness was Temple police officer, James Lewis.

He testified giving a timeline of events once he responded to the missing person’s call on January 4, 2019 at Swearingin’s house.

Lewis said at least 20 of the victims’ family members and friends were at the house looking into Swearingin’s bank statements, GPS coordinates and social media accounts attempting to get clues.

The officer described the pictures of evidence he took for the police report.

He said family members told him about items like a dog crate and disc golf tools were in the garage when Swearingin usually keeps them in his car.

Lewis also explained that he took a picture of the knife block in the kitchen with three knives missing.

He said family and friends told him that they were worried that Marks had something to do with his disappearance because of his abusive relationship with Jenna, and that Swearingin attempted to testify against Marks in 2018 so Scott so her protective court order can become permeant.

The last witness Thursday was Temple Police Department’s, Sergeant Richardson, who also assisted in the missing person’s case.

Richardson said he could tell the victims’ family members and friends were extremely worried about them going missing.

He said he tried calling the missing people and their phones went straight to voicemail.

During the investigation, family members told the sergeant there was missing security video, it was unlike Swearingin to leave his dog at home and informed him about Marks’ history of violence and series of threats.

Swearingin’s friend, Corey Cross, emailed Richardson screenshots of GPS coordinates showing Swearingin’s phone moving down the street and case documents Scott had to build a case against Marks.

However, he said he was unable to open the email, so he forwarded it to detectives.

Richardson told the court they were able to ping Swearingin’s phone at the 4400 block of South General Bruce Drive in Temple and Scott’s phone in the city of Ross on January 4, 2019.

He said officers went to the area, but couldn’t find evidence.

Court will continue on Friday.

