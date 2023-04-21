City of Waco discusses detailed changes of the Suspension Bridge ahead of its reopening

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The historic Waco Suspension Bridge is almost ready to reopen after a $14 million renovation closed it off for two years, and, as people stroll down the bridge, they may or may not see many meticulous changes the city made during its revitalization.

Jonathan Cook, who is the Waco Parks and Recreation Director, said the renovation process was very time-consuming and detailed as they aimed to preserve the historic features of the bridge while refurbishing its older elements.

Right off the bat, people will see the repainted structures on both sides of the river, including a more colorful plaza area.

When people start to walk on the bridge, they will notice that the walkway is no longer wooden, but concrete.

“The elements over time have taken their tole,” Cook said. “When you think of a suspension bridge, it is suspended in the air. No support is underneath. Those cables had to be replaced as well and that steel that’s twined together.”

He said most strenuous details of the project included the cables that keep the bridge suspended over the Brazos River.

“A lot of work went underneath ground where the cables are connected to hold the bridge in place,” Cook said. “The elements over time have taken their tole. When you think of a suspension bridge, it is suspended in the air. No support is underneath. Those cables had to be replaced as well and that steel that’s twined together.”

He said the construction crews worked with materials that were over a century old, so they had to be very meticulous in preserving certain elements and redoing others so that the historic landmark will stand strong for centuries to come.

Cook said he as well as the city are excited to welcome the Suspension Bridge back to Waco that connects both sides of the river with a walking path.

“There’s a lot of investment in spaces downtown on both sides of the river,” he said. “This gives us a steady connection across the river. We’re glad to have that back in place for people to be able to walk back and forth “It’s really just symbolic of how Waco comes together, and this bridge really displays that.”

The celebrations will kick off Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Indian Spring Park where there will be a concert with live music and a drone show. The official ribbon cutting of the bridge will be Saturday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m.

People are welcome to stroll up and down the bridge after and stop by the park for other fun celebratory activities. There will also be a cattle drive on Saturday to commemorate the bridge’s history.

