A cold front clears us out later today!

The same cold front that sparked Thursday’s severe weather has still not yet moved through Central Texas! Today’s front is lurking just to our northwest and it’ll get a push through our area later this morning as an upper-level low swings through. Thankfully, yesterday’s storms zapped a lot of the energy out of the atmosphere and we’re not expecting severe weather. We are, however, under threat of a bit of morning rain. A few sprinkles near and east of I-35 could lead to some mid-morning rain. A thunderstorm is possible, sure, but severe thunderstorms are not in the forecast. Today’s front clears the area by lunch time and we’ll quickly see the return of sunshine behind the front. Breezy north winds will gust as high as 20 MPH pulling cooler air in. Highs today will warm into the mid-70s after starting out in the 50s and 60s this morning.

Despite today’s front clearing us out this afternoon, we’re only going to get about 24 hours of beautiful weather before clouds move back in and storm chances return. Temperatures Saturday morning in the upper 40s and low 50s with sunshine will eventually turn cloudier as we move deeper into the day. Late-day partly to mostly cloudy skies will cap highs in the mid-70s. We’re expecting a stray storm or two west of Highway 281 late in the afternoon. The late-day storms likely form out of our area and could then impact some cities and towns along and west of I-35 through around 9 PM. Saturday’s rain chances are near 20%, but those rain chances climb to 60% Sunday! A developing storm over Northwest Texas slides directly through our area. We’ll start out with temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s in the morning, and widely scattered to numerous showers and rumbles of thunder will move through especially from 9 AM to around 4 PM. Rain could be locally heavy but severe weather isn’t expected. Sunday’s rain will keep highs in the low 60s and up to an inch of rain could fall in spots!

Although Sunday’s system will clear the area, we could still see a late-day few storms with a rain chance near 30%. We’ll likely only reach the mid-60s for a high so severe weather isn’t very likely, but another arriving storm system Tuesday especially and Wednesday could bring us severe weather. Next week’s severe storm chances are low, but a few stronger storms Tuesday and Wednesday could contain hail and gusty winds. Tuesday’s rain chances are near 60% and Wednesday features a 50% chance of rai before a cold front swings through. Temperatures in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday will dip into the upper 60s Thursday with mid-70s returning late next week. Believe it or not, there’s NO average or warmer-than-average highs in the forecast through the end of the month!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.