Dallas police need help identifying persons of interest in deadly Easter Sunday shooting
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old victim on Easter Sunday.
Police released surveillance footage showing two men and a woman recorded shortly after the deadly shooting Easter morning on Denton Drive.
The victim, Guenser Genaro Chelel Ramos, was killed after a fight escalated into a shooting near Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas.
Two other people were struck by gunfire and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Surveillance video released by Dallas police shows one of the male individuals wearing a white shirt and jeans.
That man is seen walking with a woman to a Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate RWD5013.
The other male individual was dressed all in black and left in a white Honda Civic with the Texas license plate RlZ1670.
If anyone has any information, please call Dallas Police at 214-671-362.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.