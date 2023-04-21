Advertise
Former Baylor Bear Kaeron Johnson named new University High School football coach

Kaeron Johnson
Kaeron Johnson(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Kaeron Johnson on Friday, April 21, was named University High School’s new head football coach and athletic coordinator, per Waco Independent School District Athletic Director Ed Love.

Johnson, who played collegiate football at Baylor University, currently serves as the assistant head football and defensive coordinator at Midway High School.

During his time playing for the Bears, he helped the team in winning Alamo Bowl and Holiday Bowl Championships.

“I am impressed with his defensive background and experience. His presence and confidence are unmatched, “ said Love. “He devotes time and attention to developing a great defense, which is key to winning championships.”

Johnson was a multi-sport athlete, and played both football and track and field. He’s also an “experienced teacher,” Love said, adding Johnson has served eleven years as a special education and physical education teacher.

“I feel awesome about this opportunity. I want to take University High School to the next level and bring home a championship, “Johnson said. “I plan to continue to build on the success of the previous head coach and honor the hard work of the coaching staff and team moving forward. It is a pleasure to serve the Waco community that I grew to love during my time at Baylor.”

“After an incredible season for our Trojans last year, this position received tremendous interest from across the state,” Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said. “I look forward to seeing how Kearon’s energy and passion further builds upon University’s strong foundation of community and commitment to our student athletes.”

