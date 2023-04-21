Good News Friday: March 24, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to wish a belated happy birthday to Karson Ward. He turned 11 this past Monday. Karson... Your mom and dad say you are the best little buddy!

Killeen ISD wants to send a shout out to Ellison High School’s Aaron Crittenden. He was named Central Texas Players Golf Association Youth of the Year! Aaron wanted to say thanks to all of the coaches who believed in him.

China Spring High School’s theatre program is advancing to the regional competition. The one act play company has been rehearsing since November, and have made it through 3 rounds of competition to be among the top 24 in the state! Their play “Where the Sky Meets the Sea” is an original piece, written by their director, Mandy Conner.

Waco ISD is celebrating this year’s University High School Academic Achievers! These Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors have maintained a 96.5 GPA or above. The first year a student qualifies, they receive a letterman jacket. Each year after that, they earn additional letter “bars” that can be added to their jacket.

Belton ISD wants to congratulate these two on their new roles in the district. Fredrick Lilly the second new principal at North Belton Middle School. Julee Manley is the new principal at Burrell Elementary. Congratulations!

