Nice weather heading into the start of the weekend, but more rain is heading our way

After a stormy Thursday, we were treated with fantastic weather to end the work week. The cold front arrived Friday and brought back sunshine and breezy north winds. Temperatures this afternoon warmed into the mid to upper 70s! With clear skies, calmer winds, and dry air in the forecast Friday night, temperatures will be a little chilly waking up Saturday. We look to start the weekend off with low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Another round of wet, unsettled weather returns for the weekend and also a major cool down has its eyes set on us too.

Rain chances return for some in Central Texas late Saturday afternoon and the evening. Most will stay rain-free throughout the day, but a stray late-day storm or two will be possible for areas west of I-35 through sunset. Outside of those isolated storm chances Saturday, we can expect to see clouds building back in throughout the day. Temperatures will still remain mild around the mid-70s for the afternoon. Those isolated rain chances start to become more widespread for Sunday as an upper-level disturbance passes right through our area. Widely scattered to numerous showers and rumbles of thunder will move through our area throughout the day Sunday. Rain coverage will be increasing as we head into the afternoon hours. We could see another quarter to half inch of rain by Sunday night. Rain could be locally heavy but severe weather isn’t expected. Sunday starts out in the low to mid 50s, and with all the rain and clouds in the forecast for the day, our temperatures look to only warm into the low 60s for the afternoon. Sunday is looking to be a wet and chilly day… So you may want to find some fun indoor activities to do for the back half of the weekend.

Additional rounds of rain and cooler than normal weather looks to hang around into next work week. A few late-day showers and storms could be possible on Monday. Clouds will definitely be hanging around, which will keep us on the cooler side of things with highs in the upper 60s. We should start to see our temperatures warm up a little for Tuesday and Wednesday, closer to the low to mid 70s. A stronger storm system looks to swing in Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’ll have to monitor the chance for a few strong to severe storms to pass through Central Texas. We could see stronger storms produce gusty winds, hail, and possibly some more heavy rain. More details to come on our severe weather threat over the coming days. The storm system itself will swing a cold front into our area by the middle of the week. We’re expecting pleasant weather for the second half of next week. We drop back down into the upper 60s for Thursday and should see our temperatures warm closer to the mid 70s for the end of next week. Believe it or not, there’s NO average or warmer-than-average highs in the forecast through the end of the month!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.