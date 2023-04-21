Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Police release sketch of suspect in North Texas killing

By Tendai Gee
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a homicide in the 8800 block of S. Polk Street.

A composite sketch and surveillance footage was released by the department.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic man in his mid-20s.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the scene as a passenger in a 2006 or 2007 Buick Rendezvous. The driver was said to be a woman.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Loeb at 214-671-3702.

You can also email him at jefferey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
Kennedi Elise Green
Police identify suspect in shooting near Temple College

Latest News

Sounds of bagpipes filled Lake Shore Funeral Home Friday morning as hundreds paid their...
‘He could light up a whole room’: Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Abbott volunteer firefighter Dan Wright
Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Suspect in Polk Street murder in Dallas
Denton street shooting persons of interest
Surveillance footage of persons of interest in Denton Street shooting in Dallas