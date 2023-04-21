Police release sketch of suspect in North Texas killing
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a homicide in the 8800 block of S. Polk Street.
A composite sketch and surveillance footage was released by the department.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic man in his mid-20s.
The surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the scene as a passenger in a 2006 or 2007 Buick Rendezvous. The driver was said to be a woman.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Loeb at 214-671-3702.
You can also email him at jefferey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.