Police release sketch of suspect in North Texas killing

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a homicide in the 8800 block of S. Polk Street.

A composite sketch and surveillance footage was released by the department.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic man in his mid-20s.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the scene as a passenger in a 2006 or 2007 Buick Rendezvous. The driver was said to be a woman.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Loeb at 214-671-3702.

You can also email him at jefferey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.

