Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Silver Springs show group looks to bring smiles to any audience they play for

The 8-student group puts a modern twist on the classical orchestra
Lake Belton High School Silver Strings
Lake Belton High School Silver Strings(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of students from Lake Belton High School’s orchestras have formed a show group that’s like nothing in the area.

Silver Strings is their name and they’ve only been playing for two months.

Despite this, they already have fans across Bell County.

“It’s amazing we get to have our own unique thing. It’s unique to these kids and it’s theirs and it belongs to them,” said Orchestra Director, Jenna Burchell.

The show group made up of 8 students features violin, viola, cello and bass players, all playing memorized tunes while putting on quite the show with custom choreography.

“Never before this have I ever played the cello standing up, so that was a whole new experience,” said senior cellist, Zakaya Longworth.

Rather than sitting in a pit reading sheet music, the students, including the bass player, are up and moving.

“It’s really fun coming out of my comfort zone but it’s like once you get out of your comfort zone. It’s so much fun it’s something you never thought you would do,” said sophomore violinist, Austin Robello.

The group is looking to make a huge impact in the Temple and Belton areas, bringing smiles to those who need it.

The group has previously played for elementary students as well as retirement homes.

“Making people happy makes me happy. In the retirement home, the people, they’re just so happy to see us and that makes me want to do this,” said Robello.

None of the students regret their decision to join the silver springs but convincing them to join wasn’t so easy, at first.

“Some of them looked at me like I was crazy. They said, ‘Memorizing our music and moving around?’ We don’t do that in orchestra,” said Burchell.

“Originally, I was like, ‘Country? I’m a classical musician’ but you know I always like to involve myself in anything orchestra, so I said I’m still going to try,” said Longworth as she laughed.

Now, they’re looking to expand their style, telling me jazz is next.

If you want to book the Silver Springs to play, call Lake Belton High School at (254) 316-6200 or email Orchestra Director Jenna Burchell at jenna.burchell@bisd.net.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
Kennedi Elise Green
Police identify suspect in shooting near Temple College

Latest News

KWTX@4: Bloomin' Temple Festival Returns April 28th & 29th - 4.21.23
KWTX@4: Bloomin' Temple Festival Returns April 28th & 29th - 4.21.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Events this weekend along the Brazos, view of California wildflowers...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Events this weekend along the Brazos, view of California wildflowers from space, and more - 4.21.23
Sounds of bagpipes filled Lake Shore Funeral Home Friday morning as hundreds paid their...
‘He could light up a whole room’: Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Abbott volunteer firefighter Dan Wright
Dallas Police released this sketch of the suspect in a deadly shooting.
Police release sketch of suspect in North Texas killing