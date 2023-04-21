Silver Springs show group looks to bring smiles to any audience they play for

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of students from Lake Belton High School’s orchestras have formed a show group that’s like nothing in the area.

Silver Strings is their name and they’ve only been playing for two months.

Despite this, they already have fans across Bell County.

“It’s amazing we get to have our own unique thing. It’s unique to these kids and it’s theirs and it belongs to them,” said Orchestra Director, Jenna Burchell.

The show group made up of 8 students features violin, viola, cello and bass players, all playing memorized tunes while putting on quite the show with custom choreography.

“Never before this have I ever played the cello standing up, so that was a whole new experience,” said senior cellist, Zakaya Longworth.

Rather than sitting in a pit reading sheet music, the students, including the bass player, are up and moving.

“It’s really fun coming out of my comfort zone but it’s like once you get out of your comfort zone. It’s so much fun it’s something you never thought you would do,” said sophomore violinist, Austin Robello.

The group is looking to make a huge impact in the Temple and Belton areas, bringing smiles to those who need it.

The group has previously played for elementary students as well as retirement homes.

“Making people happy makes me happy. In the retirement home, the people, they’re just so happy to see us and that makes me want to do this,” said Robello.

None of the students regret their decision to join the silver springs but convincing them to join wasn’t so easy, at first.

“Some of them looked at me like I was crazy. They said, ‘Memorizing our music and moving around?’ We don’t do that in orchestra,” said Burchell.

“Originally, I was like, ‘Country? I’m a classical musician’ but you know I always like to involve myself in anything orchestra, so I said I’m still going to try,” said Longworth as she laughed.

Now, they’re looking to expand their style, telling me jazz is next.

If you want to book the Silver Springs to play, call Lake Belton High School at (254) 316-6200 or email Orchestra Director Jenna Burchell at jenna.burchell@bisd.net.

