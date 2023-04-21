‘We turned tragedy into triumph’: Central Texas felon arrested 50 times over 30 years says he is turning his life around

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Laron Dwayne Hicks has been arrested so many times that he is on a first-name basis with most of the jailers and many Waco police officers.

A McGregor native and six-time convicted felon, Hicks, 48, estimates he has been arrested at least 50 times during the three decades he was mired in alcohol and drug addiction.

But instead of heading to prison for 25 years as the previous administration at the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office offered him, Hicks passed on the offer and now has been granted a new lease on life after staying clean and sober for almost three years, and proving to those willing to help him that he is well on his way to turning his life around.

“The common denominator in my criminal history was drugs and alcohol,” Hicks said this week. “And it was alcohol, first and foremost. I drank for over 30 plus years, which morphed into drug usage and just a lifestyle that was detrimental to me all the way around. I have had stints in prison. Just everything negative you can associate with drugs and alcohol, I’m pretty sure I’ve been through it.”

FULL INTERVIEW WITH LARON DWAYNE HICKS:

Judge David Hodges, who presides over one of McLennan County’s specialty courts, has been supervising Hicks in his court, monitoring his progress while keeping five serious charges dangling over his head to give Hicks more incentive to get on the right path and stay on the proper side of the law.

Hicks had a felony DWI charge from 2018 and was charged as a habitual criminal because of his prior felonies. He also had a habitual burglary of a habitation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and retaliation charges pending from 2020.

Because of Hicks’ life-altering turnaround and his ongoing sobriety, Judge Hodges accepted a recommendation from prosecutor Will Hix and placed Hicks on deferred probation this week after Hix waived the habitual and enhancement allegations and dismissed the cocaine case as part of the plea bargain.

“Laron is the best example that I know of a person who has, by his diligence and dedication to rehabilitation, earned the chance he has been given,” Hix said. “I am eager to follow where his story goes from here.”

Hicks has been to prison for burglary of a habitation and auto theft and has around 20 misdemeanor convictions, most all that can be linked to his substance abuse. He said he is thankful for those who had faith in him and supported his journey to sobriety, including Judge Hodges and his staff; his attorney, Darren Obenoskey; drug and alcohol counselors in and out of the county jail; and Waco police Sgt. Chet Long.

“All the jailers know me by name,” Hicks said. “They have all been beyond supportive of my change, of my progress. Together as a collective, we have turned tragedy into triumph, I would say. Every day is a conscious struggle and battle, but we have come a long way. We still have a long way to go, but I feel like we are on the right path.”

Long and others were in court on Thursday to show support for Hicks. Long declined comment because he said he was not authorized by the police department to speak about the case.

“What happened was I was caught up in a real tornado tailspin, but Chet Long at the Waco Police Department, he gave me an ultimatum,” Hicks said. “He said man you are either going to get help or the next time you go to jail - this was during the pandemic and I was getting out fairly easy - he said we are going to set a bond so high that you can’t get out.”

He said Long told him a story that “sparked a fire inside of me.” He declined to share what Long told him, but said, “I have an 8-year-old little boy, and he told me a story that made me want to fight and be a better person for my little boy.”

Hicks has worked at Time Manufacturing as a machine operator for almost a year. Before that, he worked for the city of Waco solid waste department for several years.

“In my opinion, I believe it was God and his divine wisdom putting all the pieces of this puzzle together and all the people who have come into my life to help me reach this goal. All glory be to God,” Hicks said.

Hodges said county commissioners, in cooperation with the Waco Police Department, created a program a few years ago to help identify what Hodges called “frequent flyers,” offenders like Hicks who continued to return to the county jail, mainly because of substance abuse issues. Commissioners wanted to know why they kept coming back to jail and what could be done to help change the course of their lives.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH JUDGE DAVID HODGES:

“So Laron Hicks was one of the first people that folks from the Waco Police Department targeted,” Hodges said. “He actually knows all the jailers in the jail because he has been there so many times. We got him out on what we call a PR bond program. We made him come to my court on a regular basis, we put an ankle monitor on him. But by the time he came to my court, one of the staff members had already been working with him in jail. There is a jail sobriety program in jail. He got sober in jail almost three years ago and we have been supervising him as a condition of bond ever since them.”

Hodges said he felt comfortable putting Hicks on deferred probation – even with his extensive criminal history – because he has established a record of sobriety and proven he has changed.

“Hopefully, this is the end of Laron’s stint in jail because he has been doing so well. He has a lot of supporters over there now and he is clean and sober and he is doing great. He is a great example of what you can do if you can expend some resources and help somebody. So, he is a great success story.”

But what would Hicks say to those critics who think he should be locked up because of his lengthy criminal record.

“I would say that God used the worst people in the Bible to turn around and make examples of his power,” Hicks said. “There is a scripture that says, “In our weakness, his strength is made perfect,’ and I feel like I am a testament to that. I’m not trying to put the Bible on nobody, but that is just what I believe. And I believe I am a living example of that.”

