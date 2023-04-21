‘Without our history, we’d be nothing’: Group chronicles history of the Suspension Bridge ahead of grand reopening

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is days away from reopening an iconic bridge.

The Suspension Bridge was the first of its kind on the Brazos, in the late 1900′s it was the only bridge to stretch across the river that spans 800 miles through Central Texas.

in 1870, when the bridge opened for the first time, it was crucial for cowboys on horseback herding cattle. Because before the bridge the only way across the Brazos, was through it.

This was causing cowboys to find shallow areas to ford through as they traveled along the river.

Just a few years after opening, Waco had become the capital for cotton and cattle in Central Texas. That showed promising economic benefits for the years to come.

The bridge also connected East Waco with the rest of the city, allowing communities to flourish.

“I know a lot of African American communities also started developing in this area, it was pretty prosperous,” says Erik Swanson, the Executive Director for Historic Waco.

By 1913, just 43 years after being built, Wacoans called for the bridge to be removed because it was an eye sore. Instead of tearing it down, the bridge got its first face lift.

Fast forward more than 100 years, and the bridge was closed down again in 2020.

“It’s vitally important that we are putting the money and the resources and time into these historic objects. Because they are important and they are a part of Waco’s history and without our history we’d be nothing,” Swanson adds.

Swanson continues by saying that its significance is still prominent because it has stood the test of time, including the 1953 tornado that leveled most of the city.

“Having something that has survived for so long it’s really important to the city of Waco, especially for what it meant economically back then and now what it means to the city today,” Swanson explains.

When the bridge first opened, the energy in Waco was electric. And while the bridge’s purpose has changed, the celebration for it’s reopening is expected to the same even more than 150 years later.

Friday night the city is kicking off the celebrations with a concert and an aerial show featuring 150 drones creating a magical display.

On Saturday is when the real party gets underway at Indian Spring Park because they will officially cut the ribbon and reopen the bridge.

Both events are free and open to the public, but seating is limited near the stage so you are encourage to get there early or bring your own chairs.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.