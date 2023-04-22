E3 2023 is Officially Canceled and The Mario Movie is Actually Good (The Uplink Ep 35)

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

On this week’s episode Andrew Hamilton and Royden Ogletree dive into news on the Microsoft Activision Blizzard purchase, a frame rate discourse for Redfall, Andrew rants about HBOMax becoming MAX and the Mario movie is actually good?? Plus we talk what each of the major platform holders needs to bring to impress us this year. All this and more on this week’s The Uplink!

