Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

E3 2023 is Officially Canceled and The Mario Movie is Actually Good (The Uplink Ep 35)

Plus They Definitely Should Have Delayed Redfall
E3 is Dead...Again
E3 is Dead...Again(Andrew Hamilton)
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

On this week’s episode Andrew Hamilton and Royden Ogletree dive into news on the Microsoft Activision Blizzard purchase, a frame rate discourse for Redfall, Andrew rants about HBOMax becoming MAX and the Mario movie is actually good?? Plus we talk what each of the major platform holders needs to bring to impress us this year. All this and more on this week’s The Uplink!

If you enjoy the show, check out the full podcast playlist here.

Be sure subscribe here and let us know, what games are you hoping to see announced throughout all the wide ranging showcases this year? Leave us a comment over on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

A comprehensive list of upcoming games
2023 Game Release Schedule
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: April 22-23
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth in a scene...
Russell Crowe stars as Vatican’s ‘James Bond of exorcists’
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: April 15-16