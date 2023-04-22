Holy cow! Waco hosts ribbon cutting ceremony, cattle run to commemorate reopening of historic suspension bridge

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco suspension bridge has been closed due to renovations for years now, but it finally reopened this weekend, complete with a special ceremony to commemorate its official reopening on Saturday.

“Today as we reopen this bridge, it’s a symbol of our city’s connectedness and unity,” Waco mayor Dillon Meek said at the ceremony, which was hosted at Indian Spring Park in front of the bridge at 11 A.M.

Originally built in 1870, the bridge has become a historic landmark and Waco treasure to many.

“This is Phillip Beasley,” Barbara Spradlin, an attendee and Waco native, told KWTX as she pointed to an antique photo. “This is my great grandfather, who was the first tollkeeper of this bridge.”

But being over 150 years old meant it was time for some updates.

For the past two years, the bridge has undergone a $14 million renovation project including structural enhancements, new decking and cables to ensure it’s preserved for generations to come.

“All of that came together in a way that very subtly gives us those performance improvements that we need to safely put the public out here,” Thomas Balk, the assistant director of parks and recreation in Waco, said at the ceremony. “But also in a way that sensitively balances the needs of this historic aspect of the bridge.”

In its infancy, the bridge solved the problem for cowboys herding cattle along the Brazos. Back then, the only way across the river was through it.

“Modern folk can’t understand how significant this was when it occurred in 1870, because this was the first bridge across the river,” attendee and Waco native Larry Jenkins said.

To honor that history, Saturday’s ceremony concluded with none other than a cattle run.

While the bridge’s purpose may not be used for herding anymore, its significance to Waco’s history and future remains.

“It is the historic landmark of Waco,” Jenkins said.

