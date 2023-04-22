Temple police investigating stabbing that left two injured

Advertise
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 900 block of S. 39 St. on Saturday.

Officers responded around 12:44 a.m. and found that two people were intoxicated and arguing.

Police report this led the suspect to stab the victim and fight back, ultimately injuring both parties.

The suspect is currently in custody.

Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

