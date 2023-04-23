Advertise
Rain chances holding on for several days

By Brady Taylor
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
It’s been a cloudy, cold, and rainy Sunday for much of Central Texas. The best rainfall totals have been across our northern counties, but all of us have been cloudy and cold. Our normal high temperature for today is 79°, but we only made it into the mid-50s. We will keep the clouds around through the evening and overnight hours, with a few spotty light showers possible. We will stay cooler than normal on Monday, but we will manage to make it back into the mid-60s. Rain chances are pretty low Monday, only around 20°.

Our next chance for strong storms arrives on Tuesday. There is still some uncertainty on the strong storm potential for our area, but as of now areas near and east of I-35 are under a Level 2 Slight risk for severe weather Tuesday. The main threat for storms Tuesday looks to be hail and strong straight line winds. Shower and storm potential remains in the forecast Wednesday in advance of our next cold front, but as of now the severe potential looks limited on Wednesday

