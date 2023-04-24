18-wheeler fire leaves one dead, four injured on I-14 in Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: One person is dead following a major accident involving an 18-wheeler Monday morning.

Bell County officials report westbound traffic from Simmons to Paddy Hamilton has been shut down for the foreseeable future.

“The accident involved four vehicles, including an 18-Wheeler transporting roughly 8,500 gallons of fuel,” said James Stafford, Bell County Spokesman.

Four other individuals were transported with minor injuries. Two others refused care at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Interstate 14 is currently shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler Monday morning.

The Belton Police Department reported the fire at 6:35 a.m. Apr. 25 in the area of Nolanville Hill.

Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes and extended delays.

This is a developing story.

