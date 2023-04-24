Advertise
Arson investigation underway at Fort Hood after fires in barracks laundry room

Two persons of interest identified
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division has launched an arson investigation after someone broke into a laundry room on post at Fort Hood and set a washer and drier on fire, the army post announced Monday.

Two persons of interest who recently arrived at Fort Hood have been identified and “there is no current threat to soldiers in the barracks or the local community,” officials said.

The Fort Hood Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. on April 22 to a building on post after two separate fires were identified in a washer and dryer. Fire fighters extinguished both fires with minimal structural damage and all occupants of the barracks were safely evacuated, officials said.

After an initial investigation, authorities on post believe the fires were started intentionally. “Later on a walkthrough of the building, military police officers were informed by the staff duty officer that building walls and windows had been vandalized and the paint appeared to be fresh,” the post said.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Fort Hood Military Police (254) 288-COPS or the Fort Hood CID Office at (254) 287-2722.

This is an initial report and more information will be released as it becomes available during course of the investigation.

Media should contact Jeffrey Castro, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division Public Affairs, at jeffrey.castro.civ@army.mil, for questions related to this investigation.

