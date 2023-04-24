Early voting underway in Central Texas; voters in Waco two decide to contested races for city council

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting begins Monday and runs through May 2 for area city and school board elections.

There are two contested races for seats on the Waco City Council, while District 5 council member Jim Holmes is unopposed.

Longtime council member Alice Rodriguez, 79, who represents District 2, is opposed for a second time by Tiffany Vidana, 25, who lost to Rodriguez by 19 votes last year in a special election to fill the seat vacated by Hector Sabido.

In the race for District 4, real estate agent Anthony Johnson, Darius Ewing, a growth operations manager for an insurance company, and Don Gray, a computer network technician, are running to fill the seat occupied by David Horner, who is not running.

Vidana, the daughter of Waco school board member Jose Vidana, said she has been active in her community since she was a young girl growing up in South Waco. She is a Baylor University student working on a master’s degree in social work, and a part-time substitute teacher.

She returned to Waco after earning a psychology degree from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and said she is ready to give District 2 residents a new voice on the Waco City Council.

“When you see a sense of complacency and stuff not happening within your district or it seems like our people in the district, your constituents, are getting left behind or their input is not important, that is when you kind of see that there is a time for a change. And that time is now,” she said.

“I ran last year for the same reason. It seems sometimes our community is being left behind, especially with the big growth that Waco is experiencing. And our community doesn’t have as much input as it should on these projects that directly impact them,” she said.

Rodriguez, who served on the city council from 1991 to 2001, took four years off and then served another 10 years, said experience counts, especially in times of such growth and development in Waco.

Rodriguez works part-time for the League of United Latin American Citizens and also is a lifelong resident of South Waco. She said she has a vested interest in extending her time on the council.

“There is a lot going on in District 2 and it is important for me to stay on,” she said. “The development on the riverwalk is in District 2, so it is important that I stay on so I can help the city and District 2 to remain at the table and be at the table with my knowledge and my experience to make this a beautiful place for all of us to be able to enjoy. Not just District 2 but the city of Waco.”

In the District 4 race, Johnson, 42, said he has been active in the business community and at his church and thinks now is the right time for him to “be a shepherd for Waco and District 4.”

A Waco native, Johnson said he wants to work to improve the city infrastructure, roads, sidewalks and lighting.

“We are down 40 police officers at the Waco Police Department and that is very concerning for all of Waco and especially District 4,” Johnson said. “If you don’t have a police presence in your community, if affects everything, family life, if affects our small businesses. And if you don’t have a law enforcement presence, it affects real estate, too. Being a realtor, we want home ownership and property ownership and we want those values to stay up.”

Ewing, 28, is a previous council member, appointed in 2020. He is back for a second stint, with improvements to public transportation, increasing opportunities for success through better job skill training, better access to medical care and developing affordable housing stock as top pillars in his campaign.

“We want to make sure the city of Waco has a top-notch customer service reputation within our community so we are providing services that are affordable, quality and that our community can be proud of,” he said.

Gray, 49, an Arkansas native, has lived in Waco 35 years. He said he is a member of the Libertarian Parry and is running because of a party effort to get involved in politics on the local level. He said he is a Christian and a conservative.

He said his primary issues involve helping to rectify “food insecurity” through the development of community gardens.

Those wishing to vote early can vote at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1021 Elm Ave.; the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; or the Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

