Family of DPS trooper raises funds for signs along 10-mile long Trooper Chad M. Walker Memorial Highway

The DPS gathered alongside Tobie, family member, and Chad’s co-workers, as TX-DOT officially unveiled a sign along the Navasota River, which is where Chad was raised, and the place where Tobie and Chad shared many of their best memories together, including their engagement.(Courtesy Photos)
By Julie Hays
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Highway signs are officially up designating a stretch of Highway 164 in Groesbeck the Trooper Chad M Walker Memorial Highway in honor of the state trooper fatally shot while trying to help a man he believed to be a stranded motorist in 2021.

The highway designation, which runs 10-miles through Chad’s beloved town of Groesbeck, was made by the Texas Department of Public Safety in November at a ceremony at the Groesbeck Civic Center, but the funds had to be raised for the multiple signs, which Chad’s wife, Tobie, said was done in record time.

More than $6,000 was donated to make the project happen.

“Chad’s memorial signs are now up for his highway, so it makes it official,” Tobie told KWTX. “These signs come from private donors, and so I’m very fortunate that the funds were raised in such prompt timing because the department doesn’t pay for it. It comes strictly from donors. I’m in awe these funds were raised so fast.”

The DPS gathered alongside Tobie, family member, and Chad’s co-workers, as TX-DOT officially unveiled a sign along the Navasota River, which is where Chad was raised, and the place where Tobie and Chad shared many of their best memories together, including their engagement.

Tobie and the late trooper’s young daughter, Tulsa, who was just 8-weeks old at the time of Chad’s death, were there for the unveiling.

Tobie said the signs are bittersweet because, while she hates Chad is gone, she’s thankful the road markers will allow his name to live on for generations.

“As much as I hate to see his name on the sign or to pass it every day because it is on the way to our house - one of them is - it brings me some comfort knowing that somebody is going to pass that sign one day, and they’re not going to know his name or know his story,” Tobie said. “I look forward to those people passing it and just out of curiosity googling his name and I hope that the right word that they needed to see comes up about him and that he just keeps living on and impacting lives.”

In addition to carrying on Chad’s memory through the road designation, Tobie is working on a memorial fishing tournament on Lake Limestone May 6.

The money raised will benefit graduating seniors in Groesbeck.

“He loved the youth and to see children succeeding. Just knowing that all kids need that extra push. I know that financial burdens are heavy,” Walker said.

If you’d like to sign up, or donate you, you can find more information here.

