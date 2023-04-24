Advertise
Historic dance hall in Bell County celebrates 100 years of operation

The Sefcik Dance Hall first opened in the small town of Seaton, a few miles east of Temple, in...
By Alex Fulton
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEATON, Texas (KWTX) - This weekend the long-standing Sefcik Dance Hall in Bell County is celebrating 100 years of being in business. Nowadays on any given weekend there, you’ll find crowds shaking and stomping to bands of all different genres.

The special centennial celebration included the sounds of polka music from The Majek’s Polka Band, who has performed at the dance hall several times over the years.

”It’s just happy music for happy people,” customer Alfred Vrezel said.

The venue first opened in the small town of Seaton, a few miles east of Temple, in 1923 as a Czech dance hall.

”When we wanted to do the celebration we knew we wanted to focus on Czech music,” co-owner Kenny Sulak said. “That’s what the hall was known for back then.”

Kenny’s grandfather served as the first owner of the historic dance hall. Since then, ownership has been passed down from generation to generation. Now Kenny and his wife Irene run the establishment.

”We have people that have come all the way from Dallas or Austin that will come here and they heard about it through Facebook and whatnot,” Kenny said.

The owners say it’s the loyal customers that have kept them afloat for so long. On any given weekend you can find families from toddlers to grandparents enjoying the music.

”We’ve been coming here for over 60 years,” Vrezel said.

Throughout 100 years, the venue has seen some changes. For example, the lower-level once served as a gas station, general store and even a lumberyard. Now it operates a second bar.

”We didn’t have indoor restrooms anywhere way back when, you had to go way out back,” Vrezel said.

The customers all agreed that the shared experience of dancers all meeting under one roof remains.

”It’s one of a kind since 1923. It’s been around for a long time,” Anton Hutka said.

In the future, the owners plan on adding a restaurant and expanding their operating hours to weekdays.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

