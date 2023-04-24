Advertise
Human smuggling attempt in West Texas

According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday evening, a Brewster County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Marathon area.
9 passengers in the vehicle were illegal immigrants from Mexico.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday evening, a Brewster County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Marathon area.

The deputy observed multiple individuals attempting to conceal themselves in a cab and bed of the vehicle.

It was determined that 9 passengers in the vehicle were illegal immigrants from Mexico.

The driver has been identified as David Ray Lozano. He was charged with 9 counts of human smuggling, including one juvenile, which enhances that charge to a second-degree felony.

David Ray Lozano
David Ray Lozano(KOSA)

An additional passenger, Rachel Michelle Gutierrez, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was booked for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.

Rachel Michelle Gutierrez
Rachel Michelle Gutierrez(KOSA)

