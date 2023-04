NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) -Interstate 14 is currently shut down due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler Monday morning.

The Belton Police Department reported the fire at 6:35 a.m. Apr. 25 in the area of Nolanville Hill.

Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes and extended delays.

This is a developing story.

