It’s finally feeling like the rainy season!

Well boy, howdy! Although this weekend’s weather wasn’t the most conducive for outdoor activities, especially on Sunday, we’re finally getting some rain and storms with some consistency. We’re not done with rain and storm chances yet either. Over the course of the next 7 days, we could potentially see another half-inch to over two inches of rain! Unfortunately, unlikely Sunday, we’re going to add a severe weather risk to the storms instead of just getting a good soaking rain. Today’s weather will be the transition from the cooler and rainier day yesterday to the warmer and stormier day tomorrow. A warm front is stalled just to our south keeping the moisture trapped in place and keeping the cooler air trapped in place too. Today will be a mostly cloudy day with some sunshine and maybe a stray late-day shower. Today’s rain chances are only near 10% with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s warming into the low-to-mid 60s this afternoon.

The warm front will start to push closer to our area tonight but it won’t move in and stall out until tomorrow. The arrival of the front late in the day will potentially kick up storms itself, but the stalling of said front will set the train tracks for what’ll be more waves of showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday. Tuesday’s morning temperatures in the mid-50s will warm into the low-to-mid 70s with some sunshine returning. Late-day storm chances go up around 4 PM. We’re only expecting one or two storms to form late tomorrow, but the front stalling across the entire area will mean that storm could roll through the entire area through the early evening hours. Rain chances are near 50% Tuesday because the isolated storms may have more of an impact on our entire area than just a lone severe storm would. Gusty winds and very large hail are the main threats with Tuesday’s late day storms.

The stalled front sticks around Wednesday and actually will literally be the train-tracks for an area of low pressure to push across and through our area. Wednesday’s storm chances are the same as Tuesday, near 50%, but the storm chances are higher Wednesday night. Morning temperatures in the low 60s will warm into the mid-70s Wednesday afternoon with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. While we’ll have about a 30% chance of storms late in the afternoon, the better storm chances likely arrive closer to and after sunset as a cold front an area of low pressure moves through. The overall severe weather risk outlook for Wednesday is the same as Tuesday, both with a level 2/5 severe weather risk, but Wednesday’s storms may feature a bit better wind gust chances and a lower maximum hail size too. Storms late Wednesday will push through the area with potentially a few different waves of storms until we clear our Thursday morning. We’ll see a quick morning rain chances Thursday but with clearing skies in the afternoon and highs in the low 70s. We’re warming right back up again Friday as yet another front moves through, but Friday’s front will only bring about a 30% chance of afternoon storms. The cooler air behind Friday’s front drops Saturday’s highs to near 70° with Sunday’s highs rebounding into the mid-70s.

