Making The Grade preview: State accountability rating changes pending while TEA actively evaluates districts

(KWTX/Making The Grade) Five years after its introduction, the Texas Education Agency is refreshing its accountability rating system.

The system scores districts and school campuses handing down A-F letter grades each year, with 2020 and 2021 paused during the pandemic.

In the first Making the Grade segment, KWTX explained the three domains that make up a score.

Tonight at 10 on KWTX, we will explain the proposed changes within those domains, as they’ve been relayed to districts in Central Texas.

“These are not final changes that we’ve been given from TEA it is the best information that we know as of today,” Dr. Deanna Lovesmith the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning at Belton ISD explained to their Board of Trustees earlier this year.

STAAR testing and other evaluations for the rating are currently happening, or already past despite final changes and rules for the next five years not being released until August.

The ratings for the 2022-2023 school year are set to come out in September.

