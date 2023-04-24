Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII

A teen who found a World War II soldier's bracelet in woods in Europe returned it to the man's family.
By Emily Maher
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – A Boston family is in possession of a long-lost heirloom thanks to an intrepid Italian teenager.

A bracelet belonging to a World War II soldier was found in the woods near 19-year-old Gabriele Pavolttoni’s European home.

“Beyond what you find, there’s always a history,” he said.

Pavolttoni said he was interested in finding out who the person behind the bracelet was.

He was metal detecting in the woods near his home in Pisa, Italy, when he heard the noise every detectorist hopes for.

“And then my metal detector starts like, ‘Bing, bing, bing, bing,’” he said.

He started digging when something shiny caught his eye.

“So I pull it out from the ground. I put it in my hand and I saw, OK, this is a bracelet,” he said.

The silver bracelet had a World War II soldier’s name engraved on the front along with the date 1943. Another name was on the back.

Pavolttoni said the name was Lt. Ernest Holtzclaw, a member of the U.S. Army’s 34th infantry division.

He said he knew he wanted to return it to Holtzclaw’s family, and was able to locate the man’s grave in Boston.

The 19-year-old hopped on a plane with his mother to travel to the commonwealth of Massachusetts with an important mission.

When Pavolttoni spotted the American flag in Mount Hope Cemetery, he knew he was getting closer to finding the soldier’s grave. Then he stumbled into the man who knew how to help.

Jim Killeen works at the cemetery and said he came across the Italian family.

“I noticed them kind of walking around aimlessly, not set at any one grave,” he said.

Killeen and another cemetery worker then helped Pavolttoni track down the grave and the Holtzclaw’s home.

When they got to the house, the soldier’s family said they were stunned to have the bracelet of Ernest Holtzclaw returned to them.

“I was shaking because, wow, this is his family,” Pavolttoni said.

During World War II, the U.S. fought against Italy and dictator Benito Mussolini. Americans along with other Allied Forces invaded the country in 1943.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Scene of murder-suicide in San Saba, Texas
San Saba Murder-Suicide: Man fatally shoots wife, then himself, day after he was served with divorce papers
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Tennessee state lawmakers State Rep. Gloria...
Biden thanks ‘Tennessee three’ for ‘standing up’
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Northern lights seen in Oklahoma, local dance hall celebrates 100...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Northern lights seen in Oklahoma, local dance hall celebrates 100 years, and more - 4.24.23
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Teen metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half...
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers