Murder retrial underway for Waco man charged in killing of mother of two of his children

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The murder retrial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones began Monday with the mother of two of Jones’ children testifying that Jones threatened to kill her in a recorded telephone conversation while he was in jail.

Jones, 32, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the February 2019 shooting death of Sherrell Carter, the mother of three of Jones’ children.

Carter, 26, suffered five gunshot wounds from a .38-caliber pistol, including two shots to the head, at the home she shared with Jones on Wilshire Drive in Waco. She was shot about 3:30 a.m. after returning home from a night club in Mexia.

Jones’ first murder trial ended in a hung jury and a mistrial in September 2022 after the jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of guilt.

In prosecution testimony Monday, Lacreshia Jackson testified she had a relationship with Jones for about nine years and he is the father of her two teenage daughters. She said she ended their relationship in 2015 but had maintained contact with him over the years for the sake of their children.

She said she, Jones’ mother and a friend picked Jones up from the McLennan County Jail after he posted bond on Feb. 4, 2019, and drove him to Mexia. Waco police initially arrested Jones on marijuana charges the morning Carter was killed and did not charge him in her death until two weeks later.

She said she finally broke it off for good with Jones after a Dec. 28, 2020, phone call, which was recorded by jail officials and played for the jury Monday by prosecutors Will Hix and Maddie Beach. Jones tells Jackson that “I should have got your ass, too,” and “Don’t worry. I’ll catch up to you in 30 years. I’m going to do you worse.”

Defendants who are sentenced to 60 years in prison or more must serve at least 30 years in prison before they can seek parole.

Testimony at Jones’ first trial showed Jones and Carter had a rocky relationship that included a number of incidents of domestic violence, including one that sent Carter to the hospital in 2012. Witnesses said Jones threatened to kill Carter if she ever left him and testified she had plans to end their relationship before she was killed.

Carter’s twin sister, Danielle Carter, told jurors Monday that she and her sister were inseparable and spoke daily. She said her sister had ended her relationship with Carter and that he was supposed to give her the keys to the house and leave. She said her sister seemed scared.

She said she got a phone call later that morning informing her that her sister was dead.

“I dropped my phone and started shaking and crying,” she said.

Jones told police a masked gunman broke into their home and killed Carter while he was outside smoking a cigarette. He said the intruder aimed the gun at him and pulled the trigger four times but the gun did not fire.

Prosecution testimony resumes Tuesday morning.

