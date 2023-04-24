Severe storm chances Tuesday & Wednesday

It’s all quiet tonight in Central Teas but we do see southeast winds making a comeback and that will lead to an increase in humidity over the next few days. That increase in moisture will give us a few chances for storms - one Tuesday with an approaching dry line and one Wednesday with a cold front. Tomorrow’s storm chance won’t come until the evening, but comes with a risk for large hail and damaging winds. Not everyone will see the rain/storms tomorrow -- it will be one or two defined cells that we are going to be tracking. Wednesday’s severe weather risk has the same concerns - large hail, damaging winds as the primary threats - but we might see a little better coverage across the area with a cold front thrown into the mix. The chance for storms will start on Wednesday afternoon but won’t die down overnight. It’s actually overnight that the main dynamics for rain and storms comes into Central Texas. We could see some lingering rain into Thursday morning but Thursday afternoon will be drier, breezy, and only slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s (compared to the mid 70s for Wednesday).

Both Tuesday and Wednesday have a 2/5 severe weather risk, but Wednesday’s storms may feature a bit better wind gust chances and a lower maximum hail size too. Storms late Wednesday will push through the area with potentially a few different waves of storms until we clear our Thursday morning. We’ll see a quick morning rain chances Thursday but with clearing skies in the afternoon and highs in the low 70s.

An early look ahead to the weekend shows a cold front moving through Friday night. This could spark up isolated showers and storms Friday night through early Saturday morning, but most of the weekend is looking pleasant and dry. We’re warming right back up again Friday, but Friday’s front will only bring about a 30% chance of afternoon storms. The cooler air behind Friday’s front drops Saturday’s highs to near 70° with Sunday’s highs rebounding into the mid-70s.

